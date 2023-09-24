TOPEKA (KSNT) – A corn stand is creating some buzz around the Topeka area. Los GemElotes corn stand at 12th and California isn’t creating buzz with just food, but also its ownership.

Its owners are two high school seniors. Jordan and Jordy de la Torre are just 17, but created the corn stand after seeing them on a vacation in California. After six months of experimenting with different ingredients, the twins opened up a shop with a very unique menu.

“What people really do like is the fact that we put Cheeto or Taki dust on top of the street corn,” Jordan de la Torre said. “Another popular one is in a bag. It comes with corn, sour cream, mayo, jalapenos, nacho cheese, and queso con tica.”

Customers not only love the specialty food, but also what the two brothers are doing at such a young age. The brothers said the best part of it all is experiencing success together.

“It is very important. The name itself is ‘twins’ in Spanish, and with that itself we know we have a good bond together,” Jordy de la Torre, said.

The stand is opened irregularly right now, but will be open on a normal 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday schedule starting at the end of October.