Topeka High senior collects masks for peers, teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kelm Lear is being recognized as Topeka High School’s student of the month for September after collecting thousands of masks for his fellow classmates and teachers.

Lear is president of Topeka High’s INTERACT Club, and has been at the forefront of their latest project collecting masks.

“There’s a lot of strange things going on, and I think we should all do our part to make it easier and a little more normal in this new normal that we’re living through,” Lear said.

As of Wednesday, he’s collected 2,100 masks from community members and local businesses.

For anyone interested in donating masks, Lear said he will be at Topeka High School on Wednesday, August 26, from noon to 12:30 p.m.