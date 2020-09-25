Topeka High senior to play first football game of season after coronavirus delays

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After delaying the start of the football season twice, high schoolers in the Topeka Public Schools are finally returning to the field.

Jeff Moore said he’s itching to get back on the field.

Not only to compete, but also catch the eye of college recruiters.

They will have a shorter season this year because of the delay, so Moore said he has less time to showcase his skills.

Moore is just ready to get on the field and show what he can do, all while working towards his college plan.

“Recruiting is something you have to keep in the back of your mind while also focusing on having fun and spending the time in the now and having that added emphasis always makes things more difficult,” said Moore.

Topeka High School plays Manhattan High School High Friday at 7 p.m. in Manhattan.