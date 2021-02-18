Topeka High turns 150; celebration plans underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka High School is celebrating a big monument this year, celebrating its 150th anniversary on Sep. 17.

To celebrate, the Topeka High Historical Society is planning events like a concert and a birthday party at the high school.

Organizer and Executive Secretary for the Society Joan Barker said this year’s celebration is all about bringing the community together.

“Connect is a good word for the 150th and Topeka High because once you’re connected, you’re always connected to Topeka High,” Barker said. “And we want to reconnect with our graduates, the community.”

Barker said no dates are set in stone yet for events, but if you’d like to stay up to date on plans, click here and here.