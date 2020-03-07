Topeka High using trained fight director to preparing for production of Macbeth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Students at Topeka High School are busy practicing for their spring play, which they will perform next month.

Shakespeare’s Macbeth, a story about ambition, revenge and violence, requires some of the students to use swords.

The production’s trained fight director, Benaiah Anderson, said it takes hours to show students how to make fighting scenes realistic, while still staying safe.

“It might be one or two stabs. It might be a punch or a choke. And those kids will work on that one technique hours,” Anderson said. “They will spend a lot of time.”

The play will be at Topeka High on April 16, 17, and 18 at 7 p.m. each night.