Topeka High valedictorian celebrates virtual graduation, remembers fellow graduate who was killed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Saturday, hundreds of students in Topeka graduated virtually.

Including Trejon James, one of three valedictorian’s at Topeka High School.

Trejon and his family say the virtual ceremony was not at all what they expected for his high school graduation, but they are choosing to make the best of the circumstances.

Trejon was chosen as an outstanding senior, Kansas Honors Scholar, and played on the Varsity Topeka High basketball team, just to name a few of his accomplishments.

Accomplishments his dad, Trevin James, wished they could’ve celebrated a bit differently.”

“He’s worked so hard to get to this point and seeing everybody else before him kind of have their big day and celebrate. And now it’s kinda like we’re gonna do it, but it’s kinda chopped up,” Trevin said. “He put his cap and gown on today and he’s sitting in the living room so. It’s not the same.”

But, despite the disappointment, Trejon has decided to stay positive and is encouraging his fellow graduates to do the same.”

“I feel like class of 2020 is the class of change, so I feel like we have to make a change in the world after all this is over and kind of make our imprint on the world,” Trejon said.

Which he plans to do, starting in the fall at Langston University in Oklahoma.

There, he plans to study biology in hopes of becoming a pharmacist.

The family says Topeka High is planning to have an in-person graduation ceremony this July at Hummer Park, depending on the status of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trejon also wants to say congratulations to his friend Joheem Meredith, a senior at Topeka West, who was shot and killed this week.

Even though he’s no longer here, Trejon says this is still his day too.