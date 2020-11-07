Topeka highway closed after late Friday night accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Part of I-470 is closed after a west Topeka car crash late Friday night, according to Topeka police.

Officers said they received a call around 10 p.m. to the ramp off Huntoon and I-470 for a reported accident involving a car. Everyone involved in the accident refused medical attention, and I-470 from the Wannamaker exit to Huntoon is now closed while teams wait for a tow truck to clear the road.

Officers are still on scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

