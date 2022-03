TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced that the exit ramp from westbound I-470 onto westbound I-70 in Topeka will be closed on Tuesday.

Maintenance crews will be completing core drilling work on the exit ramp during the time frame of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. The closure will be marked with barricades, signs and arrow boards. No marked detour will be posted for motorists.

To stay on top of road work projects in the state of Kansas, go here or call 511.