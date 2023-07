TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to partially reopen a Topeka highway that’s under construction this weekend.

In a release posted to Facebook, KDOT announced it will temporarily reopen westbound I-470 this weekend to accommodate the expected increase in traffic Country Stampede is expected to bring to the area.

The eastbound lanes of I-470 will remain reduced to one lane. The westbound I-470 lane closure is expected to resume Monday, July 17.