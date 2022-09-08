TOPEKA (KSNT) – An update has been released regarding a hit-and-run crash that led to a school lockdown in Topeka on Thursday morning.

According to the Topeka Police Department, one juvenile male has been taken to the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Criminal use of a weapon/by a minor

Criminal use of a weapon/possession of a firearm on school grounds

Child in need of care

Officers with the TPD responded to a hit-and-run crash at 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the intersection of southwest Western Avenue and southwest Munson Avenue. Initial reports from witnesses said that four individuals were seen running northbound from the scene of the crash towards Topeka High School.

Officers and other law enforcement agencies responded to the event. Four individuals were taken into custody at the scene in what is believed to be an isolated incident that is unrelated to the school.