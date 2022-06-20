TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office after a hit-and-run crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 in the area of the 2800 block of Northwest 75 Highway, deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle car crash. Witnesses said one of the drivers involved ran from the scene.

The suspect was then spotted entering a business in the 2900 block of NW Button Road. Deputies arrived and found him across the street from the business.

Kamren E. Brake, 25, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of corrections on charges of aggravated burglary, criminal trespass and interference with law enforcement.