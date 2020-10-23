Topeka holiday parade takes another route

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The annual downtown Topeka holiday parade on Dec. 5 will take a different route in 2020.

Downtown Topeka Inc., which organizes the Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade, has decided the parade will be a reverse parade.

That means people would drive by a certain route to look at the different parade floats and performers.

Stephanie Wilhelm with the Greater Topeka Partnership confirmed the 25th annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade on Dec 5th.

“We will be having a reverse parade, where the floats will line the street and those wishing to view them will parade themselves though the route. We will also be moving the route to be around the capital as it has wider streets and less obstacles for this set up,” Wilhelm said in an email.

‘Cheer up, Dude. It’s Christmas.’ Emporia reverses course of annual 2020 Christmas Parade

Every year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, downtown Topeka kicks off the holiday season with a fun-filled day of Small Business Saturday shopping, dining, and music. This year’s Miracle on Kansas Avenue Lighted Christmas Parade was set for one week later on Dec. 5th.

The MKA Parade’s “lighted” holiday-themed entries usually include walking groups, dance teams, marching bands, bicycles, Shriners, military vehicles, public service vehicles, floats, car clubs . . . and the “official” Santa appearance closing the parade.

Specific times, registration, will be announced soon.