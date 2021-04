TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters are battling a house fire in downtown Topeka that has completely engulfed the home, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

Emergency response teams received the call around 1:57 a.m. and fire crews are on scene at 1119 SW Clay St. working to contain the fire.

The home is abandoned and crews are not concerned about any residents or pets trapped inside, according to dispatch.

This is a developing story.