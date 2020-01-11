Topeka home intentionally set on fire for the second time

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators are looking into a Saturday morning fire at a home in West Topeka. They said this is the second time this home has been intentionally set on fire in recent weeks.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire call at 2326 SW Fairlawn Court around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire coming out of the house. After investigating the scene, officials determined the fire was set intentionally.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, this is the second case of arson at this home. The first fire happened on December 29th.

Saturday’s fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

If you have any information regarding the circumstances of the fire, officials urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-007.