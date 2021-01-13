Topeka home of first vice president from Kansas goes up for sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka museum dedicated to its former owner, the first Kansan U.S. vice president, is now up for sale, according to a local real estate listing.

The Charles Curtis House at 1101 SW Topeka Blvd. is a 28-year-old museum and the former home of the first U.S. vice president from Kansas. The local Cottrell family took on saving the building and making it into a historical attraction honoring Curtis in 1993. Nova and Donald Cottrell, known for their tours in the home, passed away in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

With the coronavirus pandemic and passing of Donald and Nova Cottrell, the museum had to close, and now the family has listed the building for sale for $750,000.

Curtis, also the first Native American vice president, worked alongside Herbert Hoover, the 30th president of the United States beginning in 1929. In his 40 years in the U.S. House and Senate before the vice presidency, Curtis became known for introducing in Congress the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.

Curtis lived in Topeka for several years and went to Topeka High School. He bought the property now known as the Charles Curtis House Museum in 1907, after being elected to the U.S. Senate to represent Kansas.

View a virtual tour of the home from Reece Nichols below: