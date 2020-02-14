Topeka Home Show returns Friday at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Home Show returns to the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The annual show features walk-in displays with more than 100 vendors.

Organizer Katy Nelson said this is a great time for people to start thinking about their spring and summer home improvement projects.

“Most contractors are booking out to the summer,” Nelson said “If you’re hoping to get a job done next week that might be difficult, but definitely come out, talk to who all we have out there and see what we have.”

The Topeka Home Show is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.