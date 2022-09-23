This colorful home is for sale. Learn how you can take advantage of this home listing below. (Photo Courtesy/Eddy Van Fleet)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Few homes in the capital city could be described as vibrant, colorful or a genuine work of art. However, a home located in Central Topeka meets those criteria and more.

The house located at 1013 SW Western Ave. only recently became available on the housing market. What separates it from other homes for sale is, without a doubt, the impressive colors that adorn just about everything on the inside and outside, from the front yard fence to the garage in the rear.

The murals and other paintings are the work of homeowner Jennifer Beyer’s daughter, Maya Irene Beyer. For years, Maya Irene used the home as her canvas, covering the walls and exterior of the home with her artwork which often consists of rich, flowery designs.

“She’s an amazing artist who made a lot of beauty around our home,” said Jennifer.

Sherrill Shepard, a REALTOR® with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wostal Realty, said that you can compare Maya Irene’s earliest works in the home to her latest and see how she improved over time.

“You can see the advancement of her skills as she got older, you could see the progress of her skill as an artist, the progression of this girl is just… pictures don’t do it justice,” Shepard said. “You can just feel it.”

The home is currently priced at $185,000. It has five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and has 2174 sq ft. To see the online listing of the home with the full details, click here. To reach out to Shepard for more information about the home, you can call her at 785-845-7973 or send her an email at homes@sellingtopeka.net.

To see some photos of the interior and exterior of the home, see the gallery below (all photos taken by Eddy Van Fleet):