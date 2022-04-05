TOPEKA (KSNT) – A homeless camp in Topeka is being cleared out Tuesday morning. According to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City of Topeka, the clean-up is taking place Tuesday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 6.

Both the Topeka Police Department and the Topeka Fire Department were at the encampment near NE Curtis Street Tuesday morning. A city worker confirmed to 27 News that they are clearing out the homeless camp on the south side of the street.

The city said “public health and safety” are the purpose of the clean-up. According to Spiker, “the unsheltered homeless who are staying on the property are temporarily being relocated.” They will be able to return after the clean-up is complete on April 6 after 5:00 p.m.