TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka’s homeless population has grown from last year according to the annual Point in Time Homeless County.

The count occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, and involved the efforts of almost 50 people. The one-day event provides a snapshot of the homeless members of the community with homelessness being defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A total of 365 people and 297 households are experiencing homeless in Topeka and Shawnee County compared to 298 people and 123 households from 2021 according to the count’s results. The majority of homeless individuals are male at 64% with 36% being female. A total of 40% of the homeless population are unsheltered, meaning that they are not living in an emergency shelter or in transitional housing.

“The increase in the number of unsheltered homeless is no surprise to the Topeka/Shawnee County Homeless Task Force,” Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services for the City of Topeka, said. “The pandemic has made it more challenging to house people and we are desperately working on the solution. The count helps us recognize this disparity and fix it as quickly as possible.”

To see a breakdown of numbers gathered through the HUD program, see below.