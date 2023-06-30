TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization dedicated to helping the homeless is hosting several meetings aimed at addressing community concerns on issues related to homelessness.

The Topeka Rescue Mission (TRM) Ministries said in a press release that a series of informational meetings will be held over the next two months to bring the community together around the topic of homelessness. These meetings will focus on presenting factual data and offer members of the community time to voice their concerns.

Each meeting will be held at the old North Topeka Baptist Church located at 123 NW Gordon Street in the lower level of the church. Dates and times for meetings are below:

Thursday, July 27, 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, August 10, 9-11 a.m.

Tuesday, August 22, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

“The purpose of these sessions will be to discuss the current state of homelessness locally and across the nation, as well as addressing concerns and questions TRM has heard from people across our community. There will also be a time to ask questions and explore potential opportunities to address the issue with a focus on a safe and healthy community for all.” Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries press release excerpt

This comes shortly after the topic of homelessness reached a boiling point for some local residents who objected to the appearance of a homeless camp in their neighborhood. The sighting of more camps prompted local law enforcement officials to weigh in on the situation. City officials later weighed in on homelessness in Topeka.

Earlier this year, the City of Topeka released their Point in Time Homeless Count. It revealed that the homeless population in the Capital City had reached a four-year high in February, 2023.