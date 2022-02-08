TOPEKA (KSNT) – A grant program in Topeka designed to assist homeowners with bringing their residences up to code has recently received a large amount of funding to benefit local residents.

According to the City of Topeka, a total of $750,000 in grant money was received from the Federal Home Loan Bank for the purpose of assisting low-income homeowners in the city. The grant money will be going to the City of Topeka’s Property Maintenance Rehabilitation Program, managed by the city’s Housing Services Division, which aims to help residents to maintain a safe environment in their homes.

“Many of the people we serve are not only low-income, but elderly, and sometimes disabled,” Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services, said. “This grant will allow us to help over 50 families with property maintenance rehabilitation on their homes this year.”

Repairs that qualify for the program include collapsed or badly deteriorated sewer line, roof replacement, guttering, replacement of windows, weatherization, siding and other items as determined on a case-by-case basis. Homeowners can get up to $20,000 and receive $2,500 minimum. The grant does not have to be paid back.

To qualify for the program, the household must have an active property maintenance code violation and be on the deed of the property. Housing code violations must be for the home the person is residing in. Violations such as detached garages, weeds, trees and trash removal are not eligible.

To request an application for the program, call 785-368-3711.