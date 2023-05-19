TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is joining the nation this month in honoring current and former military service members.

May is National Military Appreciation Month. On June 19, military personnel, their families and members of the community gathered together at Topeka City Hall to take a moment and remember the sacrifices made, and those who made them.

Mayor Michael Padilla read a proclamation and awarded certificates to newly enlisted men and women who are about to start their military journey.

Organizers say Friday’s event celebrated those of all ages and backgrounds and honored their shared commitment.

“It speaks to how the cross-generational commitment to our country is important to everybody,” said Padilla. “And I think it speaks to the diversity of that commitment, and it’s nice to see young men and women joining different services.”

Mayor Padilla also recognized USS Topeka submarine, saying the service members onboard can claim Topeka as their “home” while serving overseas.