Topeka hospital announces layoffs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka hospital plans a modest reduction of positions through furloughs and staff reductions. No other hospitals in the system are affected.

Here is the full released from the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

At a time when all businesses are feeling the stress and financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers are no exception. Healthcare organizations are particularly challenged as they seek to balance the resources needed to care for their most vulnerable patients while experiencing significant decreases in overall patient volumes due to postponed elective surgeries, procedures and testing. To address these challenges, The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus has announced a COVID-19 workforce plan.

“We have realigned services and made operational changes to minimize the impact on our associates. We will be implementing a furlough program, which will allow employees to keep their benefits and, for most, qualify for enhanced COVID-19 state unemployment and federal CARES Act benefits,” said Steve Anderson, CEO.

Even with these changes, however, a modest reduction of positions is necessary. The plan allows 97 percent of the work force to maintain income and/or benefits. Furloughs will affect 16.9 percent of the total work force and reductions of positions will affect 2.3 percent.

“Our goal is to preserve income and benefits for as many employees as possible while still providing the care our community needs,” said Anderson. “We understand this is a difficult time for everyone. We are hopeful that these measures will be short-lived, and we will return to the growth we have been experiencing over the past two years.”