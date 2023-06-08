TOPEKA (KSNT) – One hospital in the Capital City is getting recognized for its stellar work in the trauma field.

The trauma center at Stormont Vail Health is being designated by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for its work serving the Topeka community as a Level II Trauma Center, according to a press release from Stormont Vail Health. A trauma center classifies as a Level II Trauma Center when it is able to initiate definitive care to all injured patients, according to the American Trauma Society. Elements of a Level II Trauma Center include:

24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons, as well as coverage by the specialties of orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology and critical care.

Tertiary care needs such as cardiac surgery, hemodialysis and microvascular surgery may be referred to a Level I Trauma Center.

Provides trauma prevention and continuing education programs for staff.

Incorporates a comprehensive quality assessment program.

“Injuries are a leading cause of death and disability in Kansas,” Janet Stanek, the secretary of KDHE, said. “KDHE’s Trauma Program works to ensure those who are injured in Kansas have access to an organized system of trauma care that offers them the best chance of recovery. On behalf of families and visitors in our state, I am extremely proud of Stormont Vail Health for accomplishing resignation. This further demonstrates the commitment to provide optimal care and to improve trauma patient outcomes.”

Along with this recognition, the Stormont Vail Marketing and Communications team is being recognized for its work at the Kansas Association of Health Care Communicators conference.

The Emerald Awards recognize excellence in marketing and communications across Kansas hospitals, according to the press release. Ryan Bishop, Video Production Specialist, received an Emerald Award for his video project “Welcome to Stormont Vail Health.” The video is being utilized in the recruitment of international nurses.

Certificates of Merits awarded include:

Digital Media Project – Bettering our Community – International Volunteer Day (Blog) by Maureen Kennedy, Creative Writer.

Social Media Project – International Women’s Day by MollyPatt Eyestone, Communications Supervisor.

Special Events – Remember, Reflect, Rise – COVID-19 – Two Year Anniversary, Marketing Team.

The hospital was also recognized in Money Wise Magazine. The magazine named Kansas as being ranked 20 of 25 best states to retire in this year. Kansas was mentioned for having a “number of high-quality medical facilities”, naming Stormont Vail Health as one of those facilities.