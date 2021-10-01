Topeka hospital encouraging flu vaccination; several options to get your shot

FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health has appointments available and clinics scheduled to offer flu shots this fall.

Dr. Clif Jones, an infection disease specialist, said doctors are concerned this flu season will be more severe after a mild season last year. That’s because of increased social distancing and other pandemic precautions 12 months ago.

While peak flu season is still several weeks away, the experts reccomend getting your vaccination early.

“Immunity from influenza immunization takes at least a couple of weeks to be protective. So I think the sooner it’s gotten, the better,” said Dr. Jones. “And it is recommended that people should try to get the influenza vaccine by the end of October.”

Adult Cotton O’Neil patients are invited to two upcoming drive-thru clinics in Topeka at Stormont Vail Surgery parking, located at the corner of 10th & Garfield.

October 7th: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

October 14th: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

There is another adult drive-thru clinic in Manhattan at 1133 College Ave., Building E parking lot.

October 9th, 9 a.m. – noon.

For children 7 and up, Stormont Vail is offering a pediatric walk-in clinic in Topeka at the Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics at 4100 SW 15th St.

October 21st: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

October 28th: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Anyone over 6 who is not a Cotton O’Neil patient can book an appointment through the pharmacy. Just call 785-235-8796.

Shots are also available at most pharmacies.