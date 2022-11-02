TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two healthcare organizations are coming together for the kids.

Topeka Children’s Mercy at Stormont Vail Campus held a ribbon cutting celebrating their new pediatric clinic on Wednesday night. The Central Topeka location will have three sub specialty clinics, with plans for additional specialty clinics and Telehealth services in the future.

Having a dedicated space for that type of work in Topeka should make healthcare appointments and services more convenient for local families.

“We know that families have a lot of competing priorities and while their child is usually number one they still have other things they have to contend with like school and work,” VP Regional and Diagnostics Children’s Mercy Mary Queen said. “So being able to have this clinic in the Topeka community means those families don’t have to travel that extra hour for specialty care.”

This isn’t the first time the organizations collaborated, they’ve been working together since 2018.