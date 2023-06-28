TOPEKA (KSNT) – A prominent local hospital is changing its procedures for patients and visitors looking to enter its buildings.

MollyPatt Eyestone, communications supervisor with Stormont Vail Health, said in an email that the hospital will be transitioning to a new safety screening procedure for those trying to enter the hospital. This process will take the place of the COVID-19 screening procedures and will require people entering the hospital to present a photo ID or photo to hospital staff.

Eyestone said this new process will start on July 6 and be fully implemented by July 11. This is expected to let the hospital know which patients and visitors are in the main hospital and where they are located. The hospital’s use of a screening process has led to a reduction in thefts, suspicious activity, trespasses and disorderly conduct by more than 80%.

“An elevated safety screening will allow for the continued decline in security events while fostering a positive patient, visitor, and employee experience when entering the Topeka hospital,” Eyestone said. “This will also ensure a timely and high quality first impression for our visitors.”