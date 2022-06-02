TOPEKA (KSNT) – Following the Uvalde school shooting last week, Stormont Vail Health is advocating for gun safety and change.

Stormont Vail’s Trauma program distributes free gun locks and is hosting many upcoming events to provide these cable locks:

Dr. Charles R. Drew Memorial Blood Drive at Hillcrest Community Center at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 17

Walk with a Doc at Washburn University at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 18

Pridefest in NOTO at the Shawnee County Suicide Coalition booth on Saturday, June 25

Gun locks will also be available at the monthly Safe Kids Seat Check Lane events.

Guns are a polarizing issue. We know the situation is complex and involves more than just weapons- but they are at the core. For the children and loved ones in your life, gun owners and enthusiasts need to take a stand about gun safety and gun access. Politicians need to join together- regardless of party affiliation- and tighten policies and laws to keep guns out of the hands of those who will potentially do harm. Stormont Vail Health

Stormont is also hosting a Stop the Bleed event hosted by their trauma team. Stop the Bleed is a free program to teach people how to control bleeding in an emergency situation. It is a 60-90 minute class and will focus on tourniquet and pressure application and how to recognize what is considered life threatening bleeding.

The upcoming courses will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 9, and 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Stormont Vail’s Pozez Education Center. Those interested in joining can register here.