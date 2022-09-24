TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will give adults and children the opportunity to receive flu shots in a easy and efficient way.

The hospital with host a variety of flu shot clinics this year for Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil patients.

Drive-thru flu shots will be available for ages 19 and older and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 at the Stormont Vail Hospital Surgery Parking Garage.

The drive-thru for children above the age of seven children will be from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 27 at Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics. Family members can receive their shots too if they are eligible.

There will also be an adult drive-thru clinic in Manhattan from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 on 1133 College Avenue, Building E.

All patients must have received a flu shot previously and be patients at Stormont Vail Health.



