Topeka hospital wants people to feel safe to use emergency room during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka hospital is reassuring patients that it’s safe to go to the emergency room.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus at 1700 SW 7th St. in Topeka is seeing a drop in emergency room traffic, like many hospitals across the country.

Dr. Kennen Thompson is the head of Emergency Medicine at St. Francis. He said that some people that have visited the emergency room during the pandemic were “almost apologetic” for having to use ER services.

“Frankly we greatly appreciate the fact that they realize that resources are limited,” Thompson said. “At the same time, the emergency department remains open and ready to be able to take care of all those patients. We are certainly in a position to be able to still manage their other health conditions as they need to have addressed.”

Thompson said the hospital has policies in place to keep patients, visitors and staff safe during the pandemic. All people entering the hospital are asked to wear a mask, have their temperature taken and answer a few questions.

Due to the pandemic, Thompson said they’ve had to start looking at each patient differently.

“When you arrive to the emergency room at this point, whether you come in by ambulance or whether you come in our front door,” Thompson said. “We need to consider the possibility that you could possibly have this viral pathogen even if that is not the reason for which you are coming to the emergency department.”

Thompson said they want people to still come to the emergency room if needed. He said ignoring pain, for example chest pain, can have bad consequences down the line.