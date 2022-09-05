TOPEKA (KSNT) – Athletes from all across the sunflower state were in Topeka this weekend giving their best pitches, but this time, it wasn’t for baseball.

The Kansas State Horseshoe Pitching Championships took place at Gage Park this weekend. Over 70 competitors of all ages took part in the two-day tournament. Tournament director, Jim Newvoles says horseshoe pitching isn’t just a sport.

“Horseshoes is more than just a game and a sport. It’s a way of life,” Newvoles said. “That’s the way we kind of look at it.”

