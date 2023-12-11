TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department helped douse a house fire in the downtown area on Sunday.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said firefighters were called around 5 a.m. to a house fire on Dec. 10 in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln Street. Fire crews arriving at the scene found smoke and flames coming from the back of a single-story home.

The TFD was able to put the fire out and found no one inside. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

Nichols said a TFD investigation into the fire found the cause to be accidental. The estimated loss attached to this fire is $20,000 with all the damage being attributed to the structure. No working smoke detectors were located in the home.

