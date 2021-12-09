Topeka house fire causes $25,000 worth of damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire in east Topeka caused $25,000 worth of damage Thursday afternoon.

Topeka Fire Department crews responded to the fire shortly after 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 at 2520 SE Virginia Ave. in Topeka. When they arrived on the scene, they found fire and smoke coming from the back of the duplex dwelling. Everyone was able to evacuate the building on their own before TFD’s arrival.

TFD contained the fire to the exterior back of the dwelling but not before ‘moderate damage’ was done to the siding and exterior walls. An estimated $25,000 worth of damage was done to the dwelling: $20,000 to the structure and $5,000 contents loss.

The initial investigation into the cause of the fire determined that it was accidental and was most likely caused by an electrical failure on the exterior of the building.