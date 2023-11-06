TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) said it put out a house fire in south Topeka on Monday.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said in a press release that firefighters were called around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 to a home in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Avenue. Crews arriving at the scene found smoke and flames coming from a single-story home. All occupants of the house were able to evacuate with no injuries before the TFD arrived.

Nichols said an investigation into the fire found the cause to be accidental. The total losses associated with the fire come to $30,000 with $25,000 attributed to structural damage and $5,000 in contents lost.

