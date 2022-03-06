TOPEKA (KSNT) – A fire in Topeka caused upwards of $35,000 worth of damage to a house at 1911 SW Collins Avenue.

The fire was called in shortly before 5 p.m. on March 5th and was contained shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire did not venture from the kitchen.

People were inside of the structure at the time of the fire but were able to get out before being harmed.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Topeka Fire Department has ruled the cause of the fire as accidental.

The department confirmed that the building did have functioning smoke detectors at the time of the fire.