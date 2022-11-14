A house fire earlier this morning injured one person and caused around $30,000 in damage in Topeka’s Highland Crest Neighborhood.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire in the Highland Crest Neighborhood caused several thousand dollars of damage in the early morning hours on Monday.

The Topeka Fire Department reports that firefighters were sent to the 1000 block of SE 33rd Terrace after being told that a house was on fire. Fire crews discovered smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.

All occupants of the house were able to escape before the arrival of firefighters. The fire was extinguished and contained to the room of origin in the home.

The TFD’s Investigation Unit gave out a preliminary report on the fire. It stated that the cause of the fire was likely accidental and associated with the failure and/or malfunction of electrical circuitry. Damage estimates are $20,000 for structural loss and $10,000 with content loss.

No smoke detectors were located inside the building. One occupant of the home was treated and released at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.