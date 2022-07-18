TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka house fire reportedly caused $75,000 worth of damage on Monday before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

At 5:30 p.m. on July 18, 2022 at a house on Southwest Boswell Avenue in Topeka, firefighters with the Topeka Fire Department were called after reports of smoke and flames were spotted coming from a residence. The fire was contained to the house of origin by the firefighters. A search of the building showed that no one was inside.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as an accidental malfunction of an electrical device in the home by the TFD’s Investigation’s Unit. The estimated dollar loss was placed at $75,000: $50,000 due to structural losses and $25,000 due to contents lost. Working smoke detectors were not inside the home.