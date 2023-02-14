TOPEKA (KSNT) – A preliminary investigation by the Topeka Fire Department found that a house fire located in Central Topeka was intentionally set.

Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, said firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the 2000 block of SW Central Park Ave. Firefighters searched the property and found no occupants.

The total estimated loss was $15,500 with $15,000 in structural loss and $500 in content loss. The origin of the fire was determined to be on the first floor of the home. Working smoke detectors were not found in property.

American Medical Response, Kansas Gas service and Evergy assisted with the incident. Three engine companies, two truck companies, one Battalion Chief, one Shift Commander and one Investigator responded to the scene.