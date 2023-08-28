TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to a house fire Monday morning that was determined to be intentionally set by investigators.

At 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 26, the TFD responded to reports of a house fire in the 1500 block of NW Logan Street. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story home. Crews fought the fire from outside due to safety concerns of the structure’s stability, according to a press release from the City of Topeka.

A TFD Investigation Unit determined the total loss associated with structural loss was $20,000. The cost of the content loss is unknown, according to the press release. As of 8:52 a.m., no suspects have been arrested.

No occupants were inside the house at the time of the fire, according to the release. It was undetermined if there were working smoke detectors in the house.