Topeka house fire does estimated $30,000 damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Crews who responded to a fire at 321 SW Orchard St. in Topeka Tuesday night found heavy smoke coming from the two-story home.

The Topeka Fire Department said one person and one dog were able to get out of the home before the fire department arrived according to a fire incident report released on Wednesday.

According to TFD a preliminary investigation the fire was accidental and most likely caused by a malfunction in a wood burning stove.

The fire department placed damages at $30,000.

Smoke detectors were not found in the property.