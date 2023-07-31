TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Sunday, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to an intentionally-set house fire that resulted in an estimated $11,000 in damage.

The TFD responded to the report at 9:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Southwest Taylor Street. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a two-apartment, single-story home, according to a press release. Firefighters contained the fire and investigators later determined it started on the first floor of the home.

Everyone in the home escaped before crews arrived. The TFD Investigation Unit said the fire was intentionally set and a 61-year-old woman was booked into the Shawnee County jail on three counts of aggravated arson.

No working smoke detectors were found in the home, according to TFD.