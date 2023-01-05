TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire in Downtown Topeka caused thousands of dollars in damages and had to be put out by firefighters on Thursday.

City of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker said a house fire in the 700 block of Southwest Buchanan St. was reported just after noon. Fire crews were able to put out the flames and found that no one was inside the burning structure.

Heavy fire damage was sustained by the home but no other nearby structures were impacted by the blaze, according to Spiker. The cause of the fire may have been due to trespassers who caused $20,000 in damage to the home’s structure.