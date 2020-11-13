Topeka house fire near Robinson Middle School closes road

UPDATE: The Topeka Fire Department reports that the fire is out and residents of the house are safe.

The department received a call around 6:45 p.m. of a fire originating in the front bedroom of the home.

The road should be cleared around 8:00 p.m. and traffic will resume normally.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka house fire at 1325 SW Washburn Ave has caused a road closure near the area.

Authorities say all residents are out of the building and it is unclear what has caused the fire.

Crews are on scene putting out house fire.

KSNT News will update this story as more information is available.