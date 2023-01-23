TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Topeka man arrested in connection with the Friday morning house fire that killed three people made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Kyle James Tyler, 32, was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. Friday night. Tyler allegedly started the fire in the west Topeka home that killed two children and one adult early Friday morning.

Tyler is charged with three counts of first degree murder, aggravated arson and aggravated endangering of a child among other charges.

The fire was intentionally set within the house, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 9-year-old Peyton L. Tyler and 1-year-old Kourtney K. Tyler. Tyler’s bond is set at $1 million. His next court date is set for May 11 at 1:30 p.m.