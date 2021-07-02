Topeka housing market hits Top 20 for affordability

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka housing market is the seventh most affordable market, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

“This ranking is another exciting reminder that Topeka remains an incredible value for potential home buyers,” Amanda Lewis, owner and president of Coldwell Banker American Home, and Choose Topeka sponsor, said. “With prices rising in our community, Topeka remains strategically priced to offer real value for buyers and still provide incredible equity for sellers.”

According to realtor.com, Topeka hits a sweet spot for mid-sized cities, but is still close enough to urban areas that may offer more in the way of jobs.

“This ranking proves incredibly promising for Topeka & Shawnee County’s overall economic growth,” Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention & talent initiatives at GO Topeka, said. “This positive trend can have a tremendous impact on growing our population, which in turn affects the community’s talent pool and continued business development.”

Midwest and Northeast regions have been gaining ground against the West Coast, together claiming 15 of the top 20 spots on the list in May.

The states featured in the top 20 list this month are: California, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

May 2021 – Top 20 Hottest Housing Markets