TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has been ranked as one of the top housing markets in both the U.S. and the state of Kansas.

According to Realtor.com, Topeka’s “Hotness Rank” is 14 when compared to June’s hottest real estate markets. Affordable metros are more favorable to people looking for a deal when compared to pricey cities across the country.

“Home sales continue to be strong in Shawnee County,” said Linda Briden, CEO of the Sunflower Association of Realtors. “Topeka continues to be the top housing market in Kansas and, at No. 14, one of the best housing markets in the United States. Topeka-area realtors are eager to help new families discover their next home in our incredible community.”

Topeka received a high rank as the lowest listing prices hover at $225,000 while homes are generally sold within 23 days. The affordability of Topeka and its location in the heart of the Midwest along with being the state capital also make it an ideal place to seek housing. Unemployment in the city is also 2.5% when compared to the national average of 3.6%.

“This is great news!” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “With housing markets across the country beginning to lose steam, the continued strength of the Topeka market highlights the fundamentals that make our community an incredible place to live. We used to say the great life you can enjoy in Topeka was the best kept secret in the country. I guess the secret is out!”