Topeka human trafficking sting sees 2 arrested, including registered sex offender

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are facing multiple felony charges after they tried to meet with who they thought was an underage girl, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Maxwell L. Bergstrom, 32, and Thomas Gideon IV, 31, both face charges of electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child. Bergstrom was already a registered sex offender, and so the sheriff’s office said he faces an additional charge of violating the offender registration act. The arrests came from a Tuesday human trafficking operation in Topeka, where the sheriff’s office said it was trying to find people who were preying on underage children in the county.

During the operation, Bergstrom and Gideon both separately made plans to meet with who they thought was a 15-year-old girl at home alone. When they arrived, deputies arrested them and booked them into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.