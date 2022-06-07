TOPEKA (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society is looking for fosters and adoptions. In a social media post Tuesday, the shelter reached out to the public to consider adopting or fostering a dog.

HHHS is offering a “name your price” adoption special due to the lack of open dog kennels in its facility. To free up space and get adoptable pets out of kennels, the adoption fee is starting at $25. The humane society is also asking for emergency fosters for dogs seven months and older. A valid ID or driver’s license is required to sign up for the fostering program, according to the shelter.

With just one open dog kennel in the building currently, the shelter at 21st and Belle is struggling to house the large number of lost and homeless dogs. HHHS said it has not had to euthanize animals due to space reasons since it moved to the building in 2013, and the workers want to keep it that way.

If people are unable to commit to a long-term pet, fostering or fostering to adopt is a potential solution. Fosters are supplied with all the needed materials and should cost $0 for the entirety of the pets’ stay, according to Helping Hands.

HHHS is asking for people to spread the word about this need, as well as the donation of pet supplies to the shelter. Dogs can be placed in foster care today through Thursday and Sunday. The “name your price” event will go through Sunday.

Questions can be directed to the shelter at (785) 233-7325