TOPEKA (KSNT) — Shelters around the United States are filling up with animals as the winter weather sets in and animals look for warmth.

Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society is no exception to this, as more and more animals come to their doors each day. Since Jan. 1, they have taken in more than 300 canines and puppies, and more than 100 felines and kittens. About 10% of these were acquired from people giving them away, while the other 90% were formerly strays.

More animals at the shelter prompted the humane society to create a need for more incentives for people to adopt right now. They discounted the price of adoption to only $50 for dogs.

“We’re still running that special at least through the end of this week,” said Admissions Supervisor Margaret Price. “So, if you’re looking for your next family member, we sure to do say to come out and see us, we’ve got a great selection of dogs and puppies up for adoption. We know we can help you find your next family pet.”

Due to this discount, the adoption numbers are already rising with 30 dogs getting adopted the day prior.