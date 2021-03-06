Topeka humane society’s social media reunites people with lost pets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka is helping pet owners find their lost furry friends thanks to their new HHHS Lost & Found Pets Facebook page.

Madeline Hays reconnected with her dog, Mable, on Saturday after she accidentally got loose because of the page.

“It’s just a great program overall and I’m really happy that we had it,” Hays said. “I don’t know what I would have done, really, if I hadn’t found her.”

The humane society can receive anywhere from four to 30 lost pets a day, according to Communications Coordinator Emi Griess.

When they receive a lost pet, the staff will now post photos of the pet on the Facebook page in hopes that the owner will see it and the pet can return back home.

“A lot of times right when we open at 11:30 is right when those people will come in because they saw the picture overnight,” Griess said. “They’re like ‘I’m ready to get my pet back,’ and it’s just really heartwarming to see them be reunited with their animals.”

The humane society does not post the gender or age of the animal to verify the rightful owners are picking up their pet, and they will also ask for identification as well as a vet record or photo of the pet if needed.